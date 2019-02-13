‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals the Series’ Final Epic Flash Mob

The Big Bang Theory coming to an end also means the end of hilarious behind-the-scenes videos from the cast being posted on social media, with star Kaley Cuoco sharing a flash mob dance celebration to mark the end of shooting an episode. Check out the videos of the cast and crew dancing to the Backstreet Boys’ “Larger Than Life” below.

She added the caption, “I give you (from many different angles!) our FINAL [Big Bang Theory] epic flash mob! Our cast and crew surprised the writers, producers, and audience last night dancing to [the Backstreet Boys’] Larger than Life (a song that thanks the fans) thank you [Briana Cuoco, Mandy Korpinen, and Elizabeth Petrin] for choreographing this epic dance and for my crew who rehearsed for months and listened to me yap on and on about this endlessly! 🤪 it was worth it!💃🏼 enjoy!!!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actress noted, “PS [Johnny Galecki] hurt his ankle but he was cheering us on from the sides!”

Cuoco’s co-star Mayim Bialik commented on the video, “We did it !!!! The look on your face on that last chorus is worth everything.”

The cast and crew also sported hats with the number 12 on them, signifying the 12 seasons the series has been on the air.

Despite fans having to say goodbye to The Big Bang Theory, this doesn’t mean we’ve seen the end of its stars or their on-screen personas, with one CBS exec revealing they’d be open to the idea of spinoff sitcoms.

When asked by Deadline if there were more spinoffs in the works, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl explained, “Nothing formal. The ball is in squarely in their court. If they want to talk to us about it, we are here to listen.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of The Big Bang Theory franchise.