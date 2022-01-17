The Book of Boba Fett Star Says Fans Will See It in a “Different Light” After Finale

The Book of Boba Fett star Ming-Na Wen teases the upcoming finale will have fans seeing the Star Wars series “in a different light.” On The Mandalorian spinoff airing on Disney+, Wen plays Master Assassin Fennec Shand, the consigliere to newest Tatooine crime boss Daimyo Lord Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). Now midway through its seven-episode season culminating with “Chapter 7” on February 9, The Book of Boba Fett is potentially building towards a Mos Espa gang war as the criminal underworld fights for the empire of Jabba the Hutt — territory Fett and Shand say belongs to them.

“I really hope that they want to go back and see the whole thing over again in a different light after, you know, knowing how things have — I’m so careful with my words here, how things have evolved, and all these other elements that have come into play,” Wen told RadioTimes.com. “You know, that’s what’s so great with [producers] Jon [Favreau] and Dave [Filioni]. They are so knowledgeable about this world, about Star Wars, and they’re such huge fans that they know how to set up the pieces and make moves that you don’t even know are coming.”

Wen continued: “And then suddenly it’s like [claps her hands together] ooh, checkmate. So yeah, we’re waiting. We’re waiting for that win. We’re waiting for that hit. And not just ’til the very last episode, like each and every episode there’s new moves and new elements that come into play that hopefully will surprise the fans. I know it surprised me.”

As the ex-bounty hunter begins his new chapter on Tatooine, the seedier side of the Star Wars galaxy has already revealed surprises like Black Krrsantan (Carey Jones), a fan-favorite Wookie bounty hunter from the Marvel comic books, and Robert Rodriguez regular Danny Trejo making a cameo as a Rancor keeper.

With their stake on Jabba’s territory putting Fett and Shand at odds with Mayor Mok Shaiz (voice of Robert Rodriguez), the crime lord Hutt Twins, assassins from The Order of the Night Wind, and the Pyke Syndicate, there are more surprise Star Wars villains and other characters still to come in the remaining episodes of Boba Fett.

“Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” Morrison previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

