The Boys Confirms When Herogasm Episode Will Air in Season Three

Ever since The Boys became a TV series, readers of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic series have have a question on their mind, are they going to do Herogasm? In the original series this story arc was a parody of big comic book events like Marvel’s Secret Wars and DC’s Final Crisis, an event that saw the supes put even more of a focus on debauchery than usual. Series creator Eric Kripke rose to the challenge though, previously confirming that Herogasm is happening in season three, and now Prime Video has confirmed when exactly we’ll get to see the actual episode.

Yesterday saw the official announcement that The Boys season three will premiere on Friday, June 3 on Prime Video. A later announcement from the streamer revealed that the first three episodes of the new season will debut on that day, with new episodes arriving weekly after that. Prime Video revealed a full calendar for all eight episodes of the new season, including when Herogasm will debut. “More dates for ya to put in a planner, carve into your wall, however you remember something important,” they wrote in a tweet, adding that Friday, June 24 will see the premiere of “Herogasm,” the only episode title confirmed by the streamer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheBoysTV/status/1479494418231144451?

“There’s definitely a lot of madness,” Kripke previously explained in an interview with TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue (via TVInsider). “It’s not a secret that we’re doing an episode about ‘Herogasm’ from the comics, which is a massive superhero orgy. And we’re doing something in the first episode that I think is definitely the craziest thing we’ve ever pulled off…and might be one of the craziest things anybody’s ever tried to pull off.”

Kripke previously teased having seen footage from the “Herogam” episode calling it “by a mile, the craziest f-cking dailies I’ve ever seen in my career. Or maybe anyone’s career. #YouAreNotF-ckingReady.”

Season three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

Fans of The Boys previously were upset when the second season of the show was released weekly by Amazon Prime Video, especially after the first season was available all at once, but the strategy has persisted and will continue for the third batch of episodes.