The Boys Presents: Diabolical May Be Coming Back for Season 2

The Boys: Diabolical Season 2 got an update from one of it's driving creative voices. Collider spoke to Seth Rogen about his work on Gen V, another The Boys spinoff, and of course it's animated cousin. It sounds like there are promising developments with regard to the scripts, but nothing has been announced yet. Rogen explained that there have been multiple episodes' worth of pages completed, but there's no indication when they will be animated and released to the public. Amazon leaned into The Boys heavily in the past two years. Audiences can't seem to get enough of the more mature take on the superhero genre. It wouldn't be surprising at all to see the company opt for more episodes of the animated series. Check out what the comedian had to say down below!

"I hope Diabolical comes back. Actually, they bought some scripts for the next season, so we've been writing them. We're not 100% sure they will produce them, but if everything goes as planned, they will produce the scripts that we are writing right now."

Diabolical's Biggest Inspirations

Earlier this year, Simon Racioppa talked to the A.V. Club about the studio's approach to Diabolical. To no one's surprise, the early years of everyone's cartoon consumption helped mold some of the styles they opted for. It seems like that bet has paid off for Amazon Video and the Boys franchise writ large.

"That was an homage to all the cartoons we watched growing up. Early on, working with Seth [Rogen] and Evan [Goldberg] on that, we decided to actually take out all the dialogue. There's one word of dialogue in the whole piece, when she says "Dada" at the end; everything else is all just sounds and visuals. So part of the fun of that was just being like, "OK, if that's what we're going to do, how hard can we go? Let's go as far as we can."

"So we found Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson, the two directors on that piece, who actually do Looney Tunes-style animation. That's their thing. They're old school like that. And we found a studio who did animation on Animaniacs and Tom And Jerry and stuff like that, who do that kind of animation. So Crystal and Derek then found the designers they knew who do those kinds of designs and those kind of old Disney and Hanna-Barbera and Warner Bros. cartoons."

