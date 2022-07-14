The Boys Season 4: New Supes That Need to Appear Next Season

Tek Knight (Photo: Dynamite Entertainment) An Iron Man/Batman inspired supe, Tek Knight's whole deal is that he's primarily a sex addict, whose Robin-like wards are causing him to feel certain ways. It's ripe for fodder on the TV series, especially as they continue to deal with the fallout of Soldier Boy and the search for something to end Homelander. It also helps that he's been mentioned a few times by name in the TV series. prevnext

John Godolkin (Photo: Dynamite) The Boys' version of Charles Xavier will seemingly appear in the upcoming spinoff The Boys Presents: Varsity, but it would be a shame if this truly despicable character didn't appear in the flagship series and take a punch from Billy Butcher. Luckily we already know that there's going to be some crossover between the shows, and if he's half as nauseating a character in live-action as he is in the series audiences will be eager to see his downfall.

Nubian Prince and Nubia (Photo: PRIME VIDEO) Original creations for The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the two characters hail from one of the few episodes of the series that is actually canon with the live-action show. Voiced by Don Cheadle and Aisha Tyler, the two characters are a rare example of Good Supes in the world of The Boys, and frankly those are in short supply in live-action.

The Doofer (Photo: Dynamite) To date, most of the supes on The Boys have been fairly realistic looking, as in, they're mostly people in costumes. Since The Doofer is a parody of Marvels' The Thing however it could offer the TV series a chance to really dig into the effects of Compound V on Vought's test subjects. I mean, look at him.

The Shazam! Parody (Photo: Dynamite) The Boys: Dear Becky offered a fresh crop of supes into the canon of the comics, one of them a direct parody of DC's Shazam! Little is actually known about the character but their presence is one that makes Billy Butcher realize how demented the Vought supes are at their core; granted, The Boys, torture him in the worst possible way, cutting out his tongue so he can't say his magic word.

Super Duper (Photo: Dynamite) In the pages of The Boys, Super Duper are literally the only good group of supes out there. Though the team mostly just helps cats out of trees and walks old ladies across the street (their mostly lame power set don't allow for much else), their presence is one that could make The Boys rethink their feelings on victims of Compound V. Plus their inclusion leads to...

Malchemical (Photo: Dynamite) One of the most arrogant and horrid supes in the entire Vought stable, Malchemical is a parody of DC's Metamorpho who features shape-shifting and elemental powers. The character's terrible nature and gross acts are mostly drawn in contrast in the comic series to the gentle natured "Super Duper" group, but once again as far as "Homelander killing weapons" go, Malchemical seems like one that could potentially go on Buthcer's list.

Doctor Peculiar (Photo: Dynamite) The Boys' answer to Doctor Strange doesn't actually do much in the source material but he's a major source for Butcher and the team by way of supe blackmail. Doctor Peculiar provides certain services for the supes and collectes the data, which leads to more than one downfall in the comics and could be the show's answer to topping Herogasm.