The Boys Season 4: New Supes That Need to Appear Next Season
It's been a week since The Boys wrapped up its third season and work on the next batch of episodes has already begun. Filming on The Boys season four is set to begin in just a few weeks, officially starting in late August according to star Karl Urban, and the TV series seems well on its way toward the endgame. Granted for the show to get there it's going to need a few more supes for the titular team to take down and for Vought to try and sell some toys of; that in mind, here's the supes from The Boys comics and other media that should appear in the next season.
"We're still early, I think right now we're in the middle of breaking Episode 3 and I'm reading a draft of Episode 1," series creator Eric Kripke told Variety about The Boys season 4. "And even in that stage, it's early with some heavy rewriting and we're still in there figuring it all out. But it's super interesting and fun and really, really emotionally rich. Probably as emotionally complicated as we've ever done. So far, that's been my big takeaway. Everyone is really facing their core issues in a way that's pretty exciting, a very character-driven season."
What supes do you want to see appear in the next season? Which Marvel or DC heroes do you think should get roasted by the show? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.
Tek Knight
An Iron Man/Batman inspired supe, Tek Knight's whole deal is that he's primarily a sex addict, whose Robin-like wards are causing him to feel certain ways. It's ripe for fodder on the TV series, especially as they continue to deal with the fallout of Soldier Boy and the search for something to end Homelander. It also helps that he's been mentioned a few times by name in the TV series.prevnext
John Godolkin
The Boys' version of Charles Xavier will seemingly appear in the upcoming spinoff The Boys Presents: Varsity, but it would be a shame if this truly despicable character didn't appear in the flagship series and take a punch from Billy Butcher. Luckily we already know that there's going to be some crossover between the shows, and if he's half as nauseating a character in live-action as he is in the series audiences will be eager to see his downfall.prevnext
Nubian Prince and Nubia
Original creations for The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the two characters hail from one of the few episodes of the series that is actually canon with the live-action show. Voiced by Don Cheadle and Aisha Tyler, the two characters are a rare example of Good Supes in the world of The Boys, and frankly those are in short supply in live-action.prevnext
The Doofer
To date, most of the supes on The Boys have been fairly realistic looking, as in, they're mostly people in costumes. Since The Doofer is a parody of Marvels' The Thing however it could offer the TV series a chance to really dig into the effects of Compound V on Vought's test subjects. I mean, look at him.prevnext
The Shazam! Parody
The Boys: Dear Becky offered a fresh crop of supes into the canon of the comics, one of them a direct parody of DC's Shazam! Little is actually known about the character but their presence is one that makes Billy Butcher realize how demented the Vought supes are at their core; granted, The Boys, torture him in the worst possible way, cutting out his tongue so he can't say his magic word.prevnext
Super Duper
In the pages of The Boys, Super Duper are literally the only good group of supes out there. Though the team mostly just helps cats out of trees and walks old ladies across the street (their mostly lame power set don't allow for much else), their presence is one that could make The Boys rethink their feelings on victims of Compound V. Plus their inclusion leads to...prevnext
Malchemical
One of the most arrogant and horrid supes in the entire Vought stable, Malchemical is a parody of DC's Metamorpho who features shape-shifting and elemental powers. The character's terrible nature and gross acts are mostly drawn in contrast in the comic series to the gentle natured "Super Duper" group, but once again as far as "Homelander killing weapons" go, Malchemical seems like one that could potentially go on Buthcer's list.prevnext
Doctor Peculiar
The Boys' answer to Doctor Strange doesn't actually do much in the source material but he's a major source for Butcher and the team by way of supe blackmail. Doctor Peculiar provides certain services for the supes and collectes the data, which leads to more than one downfall in the comics and could be the show's answer to topping Herogasm.prevnext
The Children of Stormfront
These Thor/Asgardian inspired heroes appear in The Boys: Dear Becky and though they're quickly turned into canon fodder, it offers another lasting impression on the legacy of Stormfront in the series (even if they're not her direct offspring). They'd also give the series a chance to poke gun at Marvel's god of Thunder in a proper way.prev