The Boys Final Trailer Released

Amazon’s new original series The Boys was one of the headliners at San Diego Comic-Con, and fans are loving what they got to see from this twisted adaptation of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic series. Now Amazon has put out a final trailer for The Boys – which you can watch above!

This new trailer for The Boys pretty much lays the entire premise of the story out for you – so if the previous trailers already hooked you with their style and tone, you may want to skip this final one.

According to the show’s synopsis, “The Boys takes place in ‘a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame’ and ‘revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as ‘The Boys,’ who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.’”

The series is already building a big buzz with fans, and critical reviews have been strong, so far. Whatever the show is, Amazon is clearly confident about how it will play; The Boys has already been renewed for season 2. They’ve even started casting new actors for the sophomore season!

The appeal of the comic was seeing what are essentially blue-collar workers take on the power and celebrity of major public figures (in this case, superheroes). It mixes a fantastical comic book world with a sort of class warfare thematic subtext, which is unique in the superhero genre. The fact that it comes from Preacher creator Garth Ennis also means that plenty of sex, violence, and demented oddity is also part of the mix. That should be pretty evident from this trailer, at moments like when lead character Hughie Campbell sees his mother disintegrated by a speedster hero in passing. The idea of normal humans taking on superheroes is also a pretty intriguing novelty for the genre – and Dredd star Karl Urban certainly has the moxy to play the hard ass who would try.

The Boys is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke. It stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid in the lead roles of “The Boys” leader Billy Butcher and new recruit Hughie Campbell (respectively). Also in the ensemble cast are Jennifer Esposito (The Affair), Elisabeth Shue (CSI), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) Anthony Starr (Banshee), Dominique McElligott (Hell On Wheels), Jesse Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence), Chance Crawford (Gossip Girl), Laz Alonso (Fast & Furious), Tomer Kapon, Nathan Mitchell, and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones).