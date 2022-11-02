The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Casts Former Marvel Star

Another familiar face is joining the world of The Boys. New reports suggest Thor: Ragnarok star Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the franchise's first live-action spin-off. According to One Take News, Brown will be appearing in The Boys: Gen V, though his exact character has yet to be revealed.

In Ragnarok, Brown voiced the Asgard-destroying Surtur. He's also voiced characters from Mr. Krabs on SpongeBob SquarePants to Lex Luthor and various roles within Lucasfilm's Star Wars universe. Because of that, it's possible Brown's voicing a CGI character within the series.

Will The Boys and Gen V crossover?

Little is known about the spinoff other than the fact it's taking place at the world's only college crafted for superheroes. The series finished principal photography earlier this fall. It has yet to be seen if the series will have any meaningful crossover with the main series, which is currently filming its fourth season in Canada.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," Kripke said. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

"It's a very different corner of the world and it's a different concern and thematic but it has been interesting," the writer added. "I give Kevin Feige a lot of credit because now that we're dipping our toe into trying to build a universe and trying to do it well… it's hard enough to keep one f-cking show straight but to try to keep two shows straight, have them each be entertaining… is a whole new layer of that."

Gen V is currently being hailed as an "irreverent, R-rated series" exploring the lives of "hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test."

The Boys Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video while both Season 4 and Gen V have yet to set release dates.

What have you thought about the show's latest season so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!