The Boys Makes Fun of Marvel’s What If…? With Hilarious Photos

The Prime Video series The Boys is no stranger to poking fun at the actual superhero franchises that exist in our world, having previously ripped on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and with a Captain America parody set to arrive in season three, and they’ve done it again. In a tweet posted earlier today the series poked fun at Marvel’s animated series What If…?, posting a series of images with cast members photoshopped so that they appear to be playing different characters in the series. Featuring Hughie actor Jack Quaid as Homelander, Mother’s Milk actor Laz Alonso as A-Train, Kimiko actress Karen Fukuhara as Queen Maeve, and Frenchie actor Tomer Capon as The Deep you can find them all below.

Though perhaps concidental it’s a bit ironic that the account would photoshop Quaid onto the body of Homelander as the character is supposed to be a parody of DC’s Superman, whom Quaid will actually lend his voice to in a new HBO Max series. My Adventures With Superman will see Quaid voice the Man of Steel while Alice Lee will take on the role of Lois Lane, supporting Superman character Jimmy Olsen will also be an integral part but has not yet been cast. “I love it. It is a challenge, but I see it mostly as an opportunity, not even an opportunity, just I get to be able to play in all of these different universes,” Quaid previously told ComicBook.com. “I mean, the fact that I’m in Star Trek, and Superman, and this crazy messed up universe where superheroes are real and are drugged from birth to become superhuman. That’s insane”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheBoysTV/status/1451941731713290246

The Boys will be setting another Marvel property in its crosshairs potentially with its upcoming spin-off TV series. Agent Carter alumni Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will serve as showrunners for the untitled show which has already been given a series order at the streamer. It was previously reported that the series will be an “irreverent, R-rated series” that features young-adult superheroes as they “put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test” as they compete with each other to land contracts from Vought to fight crime in the best cities around the world. The series will also be taking its cues from the arc in the comic books that made fun of Marvel’s X-Men.

As for Marvel’s What If...? the animated series recently wrapped up its first season and is already hard at work on the next batch of episodes, one of which will be an episode that was supposed to air this year (but was delayed due to COVID-19 complications).