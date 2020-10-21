The Boys' Nathan Mitchell Reveals What Inspired Black Noir's Weakness

✖

The Boys season 2 contains a bevy of memorable moments for each of its characters, and Black Noir is no different. That said, one of the more surprising moments for Noir occurs towards the end of the season, as we see Maeve take down Noir to save Starlight with nothing but an almond joy. It turns out that Noir has a nut allergy, and despite being able to heal from almost anything that candy bar is the thing that almost kills him. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak Noir's Nathan Mitchell about that scene, and it turns out Mitchell's real-life allergy inspired it.

"Yeah. Yeah. That's actually a personal allergy of mine," Mitchell said. "I was talking to Karl one day and he was like, 'Oh, that's kind of interesting. I'm going to pitch that to Eric.' And that's kind of how it came about. Yeah, there was a kick, you could say, and it was pretty art imitates life in that way."

"I think it's important because allergies affect a great deal of people, and it's not something that we have really seen in a superhero story before, so that level of relatability and connection to something that everybody goes through, but we haven't seen, is really important," Mitchell said. "I found it fun, found it a little edgy for me personally, but it was a great time and I'm happy Noir has that kryptonite."

The good news is that Noir is still alive, but whenever he fully recovers, we're betting he's going to have some issues with Maeve to sort out, and we can't wait to see what happens next.

"In a more intense, more desperate Season Two of The Boys, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander."

The Boys Season Two is available on Amazon Prime now.

