The Boys Parodies Emmys With Hilarious Supies Posters

Earlier this week, Amazon Prime’s The Boys created their own, fictional awards – the Supie Awards – as a parody of the Primetime Emmy Awards. With the 73rd annual Emmys taking place tonight, Sunday, September 19th, they’ve now doubled down on their parody by sharing a series of hilarious new posters featuring some of the Seven in “Supie Couture” as they work the Red Carpet for the awards.



On Twitter, the official Vought International account – Vought International being the fictional company behind the Seven on the wildly popular Amazon Prime series – shared the looks as part of their “red carpet coverages” of the awards, noting that The Supies would be “the only television awards program airing tonight”. In the thread, each post shared a partial look at the costumes as well as clever commentary while a final post directed fans to check out the full looks, as designed by Laura Jean “LJ” Shannon and illustrated by Gina DeDomenico on Instagram. You can check out the full looks shared by Shannon on Instagram for yourself below.

The costumes are pretty impressive and while the post on Twitter, like the previous post about the Supies, is meant as parody, there’s nothing to joke about when it comes to The Boys‘ actual nominations. The series is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, going up against Bridgerton, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose, and This Is Us. The series is also nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for the Season 2 finale “What I Know” written by Rebecca Sonnenshine.



The Boys recently wrapped production on the third season of the series. While a release date for Season 3 has not yet been announced, when the series returns it is expected to tell Soldier Boy’s (Jensen Ackles) story. Series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke recently explained that the season will delve more into the history of the world of The Boys and explain how the series arrives at the point in the larger storyline that the series does.



“Season 3 delves a lot more into the history of how we got here through this character of Soldier Boy,” Kripke revealed to Vanity Fair previously. “We were able to dig into both the history of the country and also really look at toxic masculinity, and masculine roles, and what a sh-t-show that’s overall caused. This whole fu-cking, independent Marlboro man thing.”



The first two seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. Season 3 does not yet have a release date.



Which red carpet look is your favorite? Let us know your thought in the comment section.