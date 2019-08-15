The Boys Season 2 Premiere to Be Bigger and Bloodier

At this point, it’s no secret that The Boys is a certified hit for Amazon Studios, with its unflinching take on celebrity and politics mashed up with a scathing critique on the superhero genre, hitting a grim-n-gritty soft spot that many fans are soaking up. And even though the first season has only been available for a few weeks, the production team is already hard at work on Season 2.

Producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen spoke with Collider about their new comedy Good Boys, but they had to address the upcoming second season. And they admitted that they’ve already seen a cut of the premiere, despite The Boys Season 2 not having a new release date yet.

“They already have more resources for the second season, “Rogen explained. “They’re adding more characters, the scope of the show organically grows as the show continues. We just watched, actually, the first episode of the second season this week. It was a wonderful thing as producers. This is way better than I ever could’ve hoped it would be.”

Goldberg praised the work on the new episodes, admitting that it’s “definitely better than the first season” and that “immediately, it just looks a bit better, feels bigger, the actors all know what they’re doing.”

The first season had the difficult task of presenting a world of spandex and capes where superheroes are revered like celebrities, and then slowly dismantling them through drug overdoses and rectal bombs. Somehow, it all managed to work, and now Rogen has confidence that the production will maintain that vibe in Season 2.

“With a show like The Boys, especially, where the tone is so unique, for the actors to be able to watch the show and to see like, ‘Oh, that’s what it is.’ It allows them to come back completely locked into it,” said Rogen.

The response for the first season has been so immense that Amazon revealed it was one of their most watched shows of the year just two weeks after its debut.

“I’m so beyond thrilled with the response to Season 1. And mainly, it’s made me get my ass in gear and work even harder on Season 2,” said executive producer Eric Kripke. “I don’t want Season 2 to go bigger, I want it to go deeper. A more intense, more insane, more wrenching, more character-driven season. It’s my one and only goal to make Season 2 even better than Season 1.”

The Boys Season 1 is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Season 2 does not yet have a release date.