Marvel Star’s MonsterVerse Spinoff Confirms Tim Robbins & Giancarlo Esposito for ’80s Set Godzilla Series

The MonsterVerse has been (one of) Warner Bros.’ best answers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, and it’s only expanding in its 12th year of existence. After a series of solo film buildups, the Godzilla vs. Kong crossover series has been a big box office earner, stacking up more than a billion dollars over two films, with a third (Godzilla x Kong: Supernova) being released in theaters in March 2027. The MonsterVerse has also extended onto the small screen, via Apple TV’s spinoff series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. As the flagship series heads into production on Season 3, Apple is already in production on a spinoff miniseries centered around one of Monarch‘s lead characters, Col. Lee Shaw.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Played by father-son duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell across multiple decades, Lee Shaw has been a breakout character in Legacy of Monsters. His spinoff series will be set in 1984, after Lee escaped from the Hollow Earth junction point “Axis Mundi,” only to find that days or weeks in the monster realm equated to twenty years passing on the surface world. While Lee is dealing with being a man out of time, under Monarch’s lock and key, he’s suddenly tapped for a mission to infiltrate soviet Russia and verify whether the USSR is hiding a Titan (Kaiju) that it intends to deploy as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. It’s Toho lore mixed with a Cold War espionage thriller, and MonsterVerse fans are definitely here for it.

MonsterVerse Spinoff Adds Two Big Stars To Its Cast

Giancarlo Esposito & Tim Robbins / AMC Networks – APPLE TV

Today we have an update on the cast of Lee Shaw’s spinoff series: Actors Tim Robbins (Silo) and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) have both joined the show. No character details are being revealed, which has been pretty consistent for the entire cast of the show, which includes Millie Brady, Pilou Asbaek, Corey Stoll, Ralph Ineson, Nyasha Hatendi, Connie Nielsen, and Stana Katic. Tim Robbins is currently starring in another hit sci-fi series at Apple TV: Silo, which is in production on its fourth and final season. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito is best known for playing Breaking Bad‘s main villain, Gus Fring. Both Esposito and Wyatt Russell made their Marvel movie debuts last year in the films Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* (respectively); Wyatt Russell will next appear in the mega-blockbuster event film Avengers: Doomsday, before stepping out to star in this MonsterVerse spinoff series. Clearly, his career is hitting a new kind of stride.

Wyatt Russell as Lee Shaw / Apple TV

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is an interquel series that explores what the titular science/tactical organization was up to during the events of various MonsterVerse films. The main storylines are set between the 1950s and 1960s, as well as in the 2010s. The flashback storyline follows Monarch’s founders, Dr. Bill Randa (Anders Holm), Col. Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell), and Dr. Keiko Miura (Mari Yamamoto), as they embark on the pioneering journeys and research that will prove the existence of Titans and the Hollow Earth realm, while also forming a complicated love triangle. In the 2010s, Keiko’s grandchildren Cate Randa (Anna Sawai) and Kentaro Randa (Ren Watabe) are pulled into Monarch’s operations when their father, a prominent Monarch scientist, goes missing after the events of “G-Day” (aka Godzilla’s battle with the MUTOs in the 2014 film).

No word yet on official premiere dates for either the Lee Shaw miniseries, or Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 3.