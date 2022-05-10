The Boys Season 3 New Look Photo Released

✖

With less than a month to go before the show's return, Amazon Prime Video has debuted a new look at the new episodes in the upcoming The Boys season three. While the anticipation for a new trailer continues to persist, the only one released so far doesn't offer much for the new episodes' beyond the reveal that Billy Butcher gets super powers, what we got today was a new photo of Butcher, MM, Frenchie, and Kimiko in jumpsuits. Captioned "Supe-busters, hitting your VCRs June 3rd," you can find the new photo below. What are you hoping to see happen in the new season of The Boys? Let us know in the comments!

A recent interview with Entertainment Weekly saw two members of The Boys break down where their characters are in the new season. Regarding Frenchie, Tomer Capone said: "We find Serge feeling he has legitimacy. That's all under the surface. Quickly, he has to deal with his inner demons about what role he plays in the Boys group and what or who for. When things get out of hand, the answers will confront him from all sides that will take him for a steep 'rollercoaster' ride." Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko, added: "She is finally able to go out and discover what her likes, dislikes, hobbies are. Who is she at the core as a normal girl? You'll see in season 3 what she chose to do in the past year or so, getting a taste test of what life is like to be normal. It's fantastic for her. She doesn't have to just be about killing and violence."

Supe-busters, hitting your VCRs June 3rd. pic.twitter.com/7kdrDbznmk — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 10, 2022

"There's definitely a lot of madness," series creator Eric Kripke previously explained in an interview with TV Guide Magazine's Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector's Issue about the new season. "It's not a secret that we're doing an episode about 'Herogasm' from the comics, which is a massive superhero orgy. And we're doing something in the first episode that I think is definitely the craziest thing we've ever pulled off…and might be one of the craziest things anybody's ever tried to pull off."

Season three of The Boys also stars Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

The Boys season three will premiere on Friday, June 3 on Prime Video.