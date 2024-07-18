The Boys Releases Statement Addressing Season 4 Finale Plot’s Similarities to Real World Events

The team behind The Boys is addressing how the Season 4 finale has eery parallels to real-world events; particularly, the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The final episode of the Prime Video series dropped on the streamer Thursday, and there’s a lot to digest in the season finale. For example, Billy Butcher is knocking on death’s door, and Neuman is close to being sworn into being President. However, the details behind that development caused the creators behind The Boys to assure the fanbase that the events in the Season 4 finale are fictitious, and are not inspired by the recent attack at a Donald Trump Presidential rally.

“The season finale of The Boys contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President Trump,” a statement from The Boys and Prime Video on social media reads.

“The Boys is a fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional,” the statement continues. “Amazon, Sony Pictures Television, and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind.”

What is The Boys Season 4 finale about?

Titled “Assassination Run,” the description of The Boys Season 4 finale reads, “Calling all patriots! We will not allow this stolen election to be certified tomorrow! We must stop Bob Singer’s woke anti-Supe agenda! PREPARE FOR WAR! #WhereWeGoOneWeGoVought”

Nielsen recently revealed that 1.19 billion minutes of The Boys were viewed during the week of June 10th to June 16th, which is when Season 4 premiered. The season’s first three episodes, “Department of Dirty Tricks,” Life Among the Septics,” and “We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here” were all released on June 13th.

The Boys Season 4 debut exceeded Season 3’s viewership by 21% in its first four days online with the new season reaching number one on Prime Video in 160 countries. The show was also the third-most watched streaming show that week, falling only behind Netflix’s Bridgerton and Your Honor. Bridgerton released four episodes on June 13th with viewing numbers of 3.47 billion viewing minutes during that week.

What is The Boys Season 4 about?

In The Boys season 4, Karl Urban stars once again as Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the “supes” featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Other stars of The Boys include Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, CEO of Vought International, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman.

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.