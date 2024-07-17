The Boys Reveals Trailer for Season 4 Finale

We’ve reached the end of the road as The Boys prepare for the last episode of Season 4. The adult-rated Prime Video series is one day away from its Season 4 finale, and a new teaser trailer offers the first look at all of the drama that is in store for Homelander, Billy Butcher, Hughie, and the rest of the gang. Billy is knocking on death’s door, and Neuman is on the verge of being sworn into being President of the United States. The stakes are high, and if past season finales are any indication, The Boys fans may want to stay off social media until they can watch the episode themselves.

The trailer for the Season 4 finale of The Boys begins with Billy Butcher in a hospital bed, reaching for his cellphone. Hughie is on the line, asking to know where Billy is at. “Do us a favor, Hughie,” Billy says. “Tell The Boys I’m sorry would ya?” We also see Ryan, Homelander’s son, playing Connect Four with Billy by his bedside. Meanwhile, Homelander is preparing for Neuman to be sworn in and believes there will be rioting. Thus, The Seven must be ready to take action. “Someone will have to swoop in to restore order,” he states. You can check out The Boys trailer below.

https://x.com/TheBoysTV/status/1813590085348077833

The Boys fans stream over 1 billion minutes of Season 4 premiere

Nielsen recently revealed that 1.19 billion minutes of The Boys were viewed during the week of June 10th to June 16th, which is when Season 4 premiered. The season’s first three episodes, “Department of Dirty Tricks,” Life Among the Septics,” and “We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here” were all released on June 13th.

The Boys Season 4 debut exceeded Season 3’s viewership by 21% in its first four days online with the new season reaching number one on Prime Video in 160 countries. The show was also the third-most watched streaming show that week, falling only behind Netflix’s Bridgerton and Your Honor. Bridgerton released four episodes on June 13th with viewing numbers of 3.47 billion viewing minutes during that week.

What is The Boys Season 4 about?

In The Boys season 4, Karl Urban stars once again as Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the “supes” featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Other stars of The Boys include Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, CEO of Vought International, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman.

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.