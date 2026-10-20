American Horror Story Renewed for Season 14, Confirming an FX Record With Another Batch of Episodes

It doesn’t matter which studio Ryan Murphy hangs his hat with in Hollywood; fans of American Horror Story can always expect him to stay in business with FX Networks. Even as the gap between seasons gets longer, and the source material changes from original to being inspired by a book, or even splitting into two different stories, American Horror Story has been a staple for FX for fifteen years, and that’s not changing any time soon.

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With just eight days to go before American Horror Story: 13 will debut its season finale and complete the epic crossover storyline, FX Networks has confirmed that the series is coming back for even more. Though details are light, a 14th installment of American Horror Story has officially been ordered. It’s worth noting that American Horror Story has already secured the title of longest-running hour-long series in FX’s history, but this next batch of episodes may very well put it in a place where no other show will ever catch it.

American Horror Story Season 14 Confirmed

There are two major details about American Horror Story Season 14 that are not addressed at all in the press release for the renewal. The first is a time frame. At one point, new seasons of American Horror Story were an annual staple of FX’s content plans, arriving less than a year after the previous season had wrapped up. In recent years, the trend has shifted, with AHS: Delicate splitting its episodes between Fall 2023 and Spring 2024, with eighteen months between that finale and American Horror Story: 13. It’s possible that this quick order for a renewal is a sign the show will be back in a year’s time, but that’s far from confirmed.

The second major detail about American Horror Story Season 14 not confirmed is the cast. In addition to being an annual staple for FX, the series has made a name for itself because of the recurring cast members that take on new roles every season, including the likes of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, and Jessica Lange. None of them are confirmed for the new season, though, and we may not even have confirmation about that until next summer.

When the season finale of American Horror Story: 13 premieres next week, it will see the series deliver its 145th episode. Assuming the new season has anywhere from 9 to 13 episodes (the range it’s had throughout its history) the show will not only maintain its record-setting 14th season but release its 150th episode at some point when it returns.

For fans curious, American Horror Story Season 14 not only cements its place as the longest-running hour-long FX series, but puts the series at double the next highest entry. Both The Shield and Sons of Anarchy have seven seasons’ worth of episodes, meaning that American Horror Story may have just put itself fully out of reach for any other show that hopes to take its crown.