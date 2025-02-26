The Boys Season 5 Adds Supernatural Favorites Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki

Season 5 of The Boys is getting an extra dose of Supernatural seasoning with the additions of Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki. The Boys is coming to an end with its fifth season, and the Prime Video original series is pulling out all the stops by bringing in some A-list talent. We already knew Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles was returning to reprise his role as Soldier Boy, but the fifth and final season is also adding his Supernatural alums Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki. The news was officially announced on The Boys X (formerly Twitter) account in a video featuring all three actors.

“Season 5 just got a bit more supernatural,” the post from The Boys reads. The video opens on The Boys set with Jensen Ackles walking and saying, “Hey, Jared. We got work to do… again.” Next, we see Jared Padalecki in a separate video saying, “Okay, I’ll tell Misha. Misha, we got work to do.” Finally, we end on Misha who says, “Okay,” with a thumbs up before looking confused. “What are we doing?”

Season 5 just got a bit more supernatural. pic.twitter.com/sbK2ww2EPC — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) February 26, 2025

The Boys has been working to get Jared Padalecki on the cast, which makes sense since showrunner Eric Kripke is also the creator of Supernatural. They worked together on Supernatural for five seasons, before Kripke left to take on other jobs, ultimately landing the reins of The Boys. Kripke and Padalecki have been open about working together again, and Padalecki spoke about it over the summer.

“Texts have been sent,” Kripke told Entertainment Weekly last year about recruiting Padalecki. “I feel like it would be a bummer to not have Jared on the show one way or another at this point, even if it’s just the one-episode thing. He’s been shooting Walker, but with that show wrapping up, maybe he’ll have some time to come in and play with us. I would love it. We have definitely talked about it.”

Deadline asked Jared Padalecki about Eric Kripke’s comments regarding having Padalecki on for The Boys‘ fifth and final season. “The answer is yes,” Jared Padalecki told the outlet.

“We have talked [about a role]. As a matter of fact, we talked today,” Padalecki said. “I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever.”

“I mean, he created Supernatural. He created Sam Winchester. He created Ruby [Genevieve Padalecki], who I ended up marrying and starting a family with,” he continued. “I adore him. I adore his humor. I adore him as a person, his storytelling. So I can’t wait. I don’t think [Season 5] films until next year, but I will be ready when he makes the phone call. I’ll just say ‘Okay, when am I flying out?’”

Other Supernatural alums to guest star on The Boys includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jim Beaver, Rob Benedict, and Christian Keyes, with Alexander Calvert also appearing on The Boys spinoff Gen V.

Are you excited about The Boys reuniting Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!