The Boys: Jared Padalecki Open to Reunion With Supernatural Creator

Jared Padalecki has responded to an invitation to reunite with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke on The Boys. Padalecki and Kripke have a long history together, having worked on the fan-favorite series Supernatural for its first five seasons. Kripke moved on from showrunning Supernatural to work on other series, eventually taking the creative reins of The Boys, where he also worked with fellow Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles in Season 3. While Ackles has teased a return to The Boys as Soldier Boy, Padalecki and Kripke have also discussed bringing the actor into the Prime Video series.

Deadline asked Jared Padalecki about Eric Kripke's comments regarding having Padalecki on for The Boys' fifth and final season. "The answer is yes," Jared Padalecki told the outlet. Though nothing appears to be confirmed just yet, the fact that Padalecki is open to joining The Boys at least shows his willingness to add the Eric Kripke-created series to his resume.

"We have talked [about a role]. As a matter of fact, we talked today," Padalecki said. "I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever."

"I mean, he created Supernatural. He created Sam Winchester. He created Ruby [Genevieve Padalecki], who I ended up marrying and starting a family with," he continued. "I adore him. I adore his humor. I adore him as a person, his storytelling. So I can't wait. I don't think [Season 5] films until next year, but I will be ready when he makes the phone call. I'll just say 'Okay, when am I flying out?'"

This isn't the first time Padalecki has commented on an appearance on The Boys. "And my response to him 90% of the time is, 'Dude, I'm 41 now with three kids. I'm not 25 and working out three hours a day. I know you're going to fucking make me get naked, so give me a heads-up," Padalecki told Collider. "I'm in, but let me get a nutritionist and a trainer and get in the hyperbaric chamber for eight months before you make me show up.' But yeah, it would obviously be a lot of fun to see Kripke again and to work on that show, which is a great show that I'm a fan of."

The CW cancels Jared Padalecki's Walker

In May, The CW canceled the Jared Padalecki-starring Walker after four seasons on the network. The series' fourth season is currently airing with its season — now series — finale set to air on June 26th. It had previously been reported that an announcement of Walker's fate was imminent as there were reports that sets for the series, which was one of The CW's most watched, were being dismantled.

"We wanted to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons," The CW said in a statement. "We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network."

What is The Boys Season 4 about?

In The Boys Season 4, Karl Urban stars once again as Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the "supes" featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Other stars of The Boys include Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, CEO of Vought International, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman.

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.