The Boys Star Reveals What He Doesn't Want to See From Homelander When the Series Ends

With each passing episode of The Boys Season Three, Homelander (Antony Starr) has grown more unhinged, just moments away from becoming an absolute lunatic at any given time. While the character is eventually killed in the comic book source material, Starr hopes that's not the case when it comes to the show's ending.

Instead, as Starr himself has said, he'd love to see the character stand over a destroyed world victorious.

"I think Homelander's happy ending would be him annihilating everyone in the world and sitting there in a bloody wasteland on his own, with no one to mess with him. I don't think there's a redemption story for Homelander," Starr said in a recent chat with Collider.

Starr added that he didn't think it's possible to redeem Homelander in any shape, way, or form, so he wants his character to go full-villain.

"I wouldn't really wanna see that, to be honest. I don't think there's any intention of doing that either. As for his demise, I don't know. Every time I try to pick out what might happen in the future, I'm wrong, so I've given up speculating," he continued. "I'm just like, 'You know what? I'll leave that for the writers and spare myself the embarrassment of being wrong, again and again and again.'"

Though we don't know when the end of The Boys will come exactly, the series has already been renewed for a fourth season by Prime Video.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

The first seven episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video.

