The Boys Star Confirms They Won’t Return for Season 3

When The Boys returns to Prime Video later this month, it’ll be missing one of its most terrifying superheroes. Aya Cash, the actor behind the villainous Stormfront, confirmed in one recent interview she’ll be watching the series as a spectator this time around instead of a participant.

“The Boys comes out on June 3 and I’ll be watching with the rest of you guys, unfortunately. That’s my update,” the actor told Metacritic.

The last time we saw Cash’s character, she was horrifically burnt after a confrontation with Antony Starr’s Homelander. Despite that, the actor was open to a return because her character was still alive. She told ComicBook.com last year she’d most certainly be down for a return.

“I had a wonderful experience on The Boys, I was always signed up for one year, so who knows?” Cash shared with ComicBook.com at the time. “If the writers have something for me to do, I will absolutely be there. I think Stormfront’s story has been told very well, in terms of the arc of what happened, but if they want me back, I will be back in a second.”

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has even confirmed the character has not been killed off.

“No, she’s not dead! She’s Stumpfront! She’s a stumpy little Nazi. She’s actually not dead,” Kripke told TVLine in a recent interview. “What we thought was interesting is, if you remember, she ages very, very slowly. So the best poetic ending for that character is someone who so believed in some kind of pure race finds herself mutilated and having to live with it for potentially centuries felt like a fate worse than death for her. So no, Stumpfront is not dead. Hashtag Stumpfront lives!”

Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

