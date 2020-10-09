The Boys Creator Confirms Whether SPOILER Is Really Dead After Season 2 Finale

✖

There's no shortage of bloodshed when it comes to The Boys, so it's only fitting a character (or 20) meets their demise over the course of The Boys Season Two. As fate would have it, Eric Kripke and his team cranked it all the way up to 11 in the finale of the show's sophomore outing, seeing plenty of characters viciously killed one way or another, one which may or may not be a member of The Seven. Luckily for fans of the show, Kripke himself has cleared the air on who's completely dead...and who may return.

Full disclosure: major spoilers up ahead! Like spoilers that will ruin the end of the season for you if you've yet to see it. Proceed with caution should you want to remain completely spoiler-free!

After Starlight (Erin Moriarty), The Female (Karen Fukuhara), and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) lay the beatdown on Stormfront (Aya Cash), the Nazi stumbles away to try finding Homelander, his son, Butcher, and Becca. She does eventually, which leads to the biggest fight of the season.

Stormfront manages to capture Becca, and in the ensuning tussle, Ryan's powers activate fully and the end result isn't pretty. Not only does he accidentally kill his own mother, but Ryan also manages to burn Stormfront to a crisp and sever some of her extremities — leaving her in a very Darth Vader-esque state. Most would think the attack would kill anyone, super-powered Nazi or not, but as Kripke has since confirmed, it's quite evident Stormfront is very much still alive.

"No, she’s not dead! She’s Stumpfront! She’s a stumpy little Nazi. She’s actually not dead," Kripke told TVLine in a recent interview. "What we thought was interesting is, if you remember, she ages very, very slowly. So the best poetic ending for that character is someone who so believed in some kind of pure race finds herself mutilated and having to live with it for potentially centuries felt like a fate worse than death for her. So no, Stumpfront is not dead. Hashtag Stumpfront lives!"

All eight episodes of The Boys Season Two are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

