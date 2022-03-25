The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Reacts to Filming Herogasm Episode: “Holy Sh-t”

It’s long been publicized that the upcoming season of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video will somehow bring the mind-bending gross-out storyline Herogasm to life. For those that didn’t read the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Herogasm was originally intended as a parody of big superhero event comics but one wherein the heroes engage in a weekend of insane debauchery and lurid conduct. The Boys TV show has been pretty apt at adapting that sutff so far for the series but they seem to be moving it to the next level in season three’s special episode. Newcomer to the cast Jensen Ackles told a story recently about filming this episode, revealing it had an impact on the crew.

“I think everybody knows that they somehow managed to tackle Herogasm this season,” Ackles said during the show’s SXSW panel recently. “How they did that I will not say, but…holy sh-t. I’ll give you just a little story. I walked on set, not to say that I was in that particular scene or whatever, but I was working that day and I walked up to our camera operator who was eating a sandwich outside of set, he had his mask down. He was eating a sandwich, he had this really troubled look on his face and I said ‘hey man, what’s going on? How’s it going in there?’ and he goes, ‘Man, I’ve seen some sh-t today!’ And I was just like ‘Oh, Oh no!’ So yeah, good times.”

Here's Jensen with a reminder that Herogasm is gonna come hard and fast. Exactly three months before your eyeballs are never the same. pic.twitter.com/i7zV2muz0Q — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 24, 2022

Amazon Prime Video previously confirmed their release calendar for the new season of The Boys, specifically when the Herogasm episode will be released. The first three episodes of the new season will debut on Friday, June 3, with new episodes arriving weekly after that. Friday, June 24 will see the premiere of “Herogasm,” the only episode title confirmed by the streamer at the time of their announcement.

Series creator Eric Kripke previously teased having seen footage from the “Herogam” episode calling it “by a mile, the craziest f-cking dailies I’ve ever seen in my career. Or maybe anyone’s career. #YouAreNotF-ckingReady.”

Season three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

Fans of The Boys previously were upset when the second season of the show was released weekly by Amazon Prime Video, especially after the first season was available all at once, but the strategy has persisted and will continue for the third batch of episodes.