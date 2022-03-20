The Boys Shows off VoughtLand Pop-up Ahead of Season 3

The third season of The Boys looks like it’s going to be insane, if the first trailer is any representation of what we have in store. After the release of the new trailer, the series’ release date can’t come soon enough. The cast of The Boys seems to be having a good time as promotion for the new season slowly begins.

During SXSW, the cast of The Boys had the chance to experience VoughtLand. Karl Urban, Karen Fukahara, Laz Alonso, Jensen Ackles and a few others were in attendance, and a new featurette reveals exactly what went down. VoughtLand featured a few cool things for fans in attendance including Vought A Burger, Starlight’s Carousel of Dreams, and a few other things. You can check out the featurette below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Don't make us admit that we had fun at Voughtland. pic.twitter.com/UhLh4c38nq — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 17, 2022

The new season will feature a ton of messed up moments and will even adapt the “Herogasm” storyline from the comics. The Boys star Jack Quaid recently teased the upcoming third season, in an interview with The Wrap, calling it the best season of the series. That’s saying a lot about a show that has continuously outdone itself.

“I think this season is our best yet. I’m very biased obviously, but it’s a season that’s even more messed up than the ones we’ve done so far. There’s a lot of those signature messed up ‘Boys’ moments,” Quaid told the trade. “I think we tackle a lot of new territory. I think you see our characters in places that you’ve never really seen them before. I’m just so excited for people to see it. That’s going to be awesome… I don’t know what else to say besides, I think I had the most fun shooting this season compared to the others because all of the actors now, and the crew, we’re just this big, huge family It just feels like second nature at this point and I love it. But I’m really proud of what we did and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Season three of The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

What do you think of The Boys? Are you excited for the third season of the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!

The Boys season three will premiere on Friday, June 3 on Prime Video.