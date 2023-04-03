The Cast of Schmigadoon! Teases Their Favorite Season 2 Performances (Exclusive)

The second season of Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! arrives this week and if the trailer for the series is any indication, there are a lot of fantastic performances ahead for fans of the series as it shifts from musicals of the 1940s and 1950s to the darker, edgier musicals of the 1960s,1970s, and beyond. But when it comes to those performances, even the cast of Schmigadoon! have their favorites in Schmicago. Speaking with ComicBook.com, the series' cast shared some of their favorites from the season — and Jane Krakowski's courtroom performance was a big hit.

"The courtroom … Jane Krakowski's courtroom number," Jaime Camil said.

"I love Bells and Whistles. I love Jane. And just to be able to see somebody as gifted as that pull out every trick in the book. That's like my dream. And to be able to see that and know that I can watch whenever I want is very exciting," Ann Harada agreed.

Another favorite, at least for Harada, was a dance number featuring Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose, and Dove Cameron — in part because it's so different from Season 1.

"I also love that little tap number that like Cecily and Ariana and Dove do together. Busting Out. love that. I love them," Harada said. "I think what's so great about this season is of course, since we're all different, we're all different characters. You just get to see a range of the kinds of things that we can do. Because in season one I was so sweet and in season two I'm so not sweet. So that's it's fun for us. It's fun. I think it's going to be fun for the audience too, because it's like it's the same old people you love, but we're different."

Cameron had a favorite of her own, in terms of her own performance. She explained that her Cabaret-inspired number was one that she was excited about, though also a little nervous about as well.

"I was really excited to have my own cabaret number," Cameron said. "That was something that I never thought I would ever get to do. And I also really don't consider myself a dancer, so I was a little bit terrified. But thankfully we shot it at the very end."

What is Season 2 of Schmigadoon! about?

According to Apple TV+, "Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals. The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two."

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer. Andrew Singer executive produces on behalf of Broadway Video with Micah Frank as co-executive producer.

Schmigadoon! Season 2 debuts April 5th on Apple TV+.