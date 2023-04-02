Schmigadoon!: Jane Krakowski Teases Her New Season 2 Character (Exclusive)

Season 2 of Schmigadoon! arrives on Apple TV+ this week and when the popular series takes on the musicals of the 1960s, 1970s, and beyond, its cast will return but with most of them in markedly different roles than in Season 1. Among the cast taking on a new role is Jane Krakowski. While the first season of the series saw her in a small role as Countess Gabriele Von Blerkom, the fiancée of Doc Lopez, Season 2 sees Krakowski in an expanded role as Bobbie Flanagan, a parody of Chicago's Billy Flynn. Now, speaking with ComicBook.com, Krakowski teases her new character and just how much she enjoyed playing her.

"They are now in the era of the 60s and 70s musicals, the darker, edgier, sexier musicals, where they don't necessarily have a happy ending," Krakowski said. "I play Bobbie Flanagan, who is a lady lawyer, who is reminiscent of Billy Flynn from Chicago. And they get entangled in some of the seedier side of Chicago, of Schmicago, and they need a lawyer's help along the way. And Bobbie Flanagan is there to help."

She continued, "I love my character so much, and I was having a blast doing every scene and every moment of dialogue that they gave me. From the first day that I opened the script and saw that I was playing this part, playing Bobbie Flanagan, who is basically Billy Flynn, the Chicago part of Schmicago, was incredible. But then every reference Cinco put in, like when she starts talking Bobby's Vamp comes on and starts playing like Roxy's Vamp. Then I get to say things like, "Hello Boys," lines I've been waiting my whole career to say. And then obviously they gave me such an amazing musical number with Bells and Whistles. I couldn't be more thrilled to pull out all the stops for that number and try to do my best in showing off in the way that Bobbie Flanagan needs to win a case."

Krakowski also teased a show-stopping number for her character, one that we got just a taste of in the recently released trailer for the season.

"I was thrilled by the challenge, I have to say. I feel like as I get older, and I've done a lot of work in this business, a jewel like this doesn't come along every single day. So, I was so thankful for the opportunity," Krakowski said. "And he started with me coming down, the ceiling opens, and she comes down on a trapeze. I was like, 'I don't want to just get off the trapeze. Can I stay on the trapeze longer?' And so, I went to trapeze school and learned as many tricks as I could before filming. I was just happy to put in all of the special skills on my resume and new ones that I wanted to learn. It was just one of those numbers where you get to do that. My number is also, I think, very smartly written. When she finally has to give her summation as a lawyer, to actually win the case, she gets down to business and has that wonderful turn from company in the midst of the number. And so, it was just a bevy of delights for me to get to play with. It was one of my favorite days of filming in my career, really. It was a very special day that we got to film it, and it just felt like the whole crew and cast and everyone came together to try to get every moment we could filmed in time before they called cut and pulled the plug. It was a very special moment for me."

What is Season 2 of Schmigadoon! about?

According to Apple TV+, "Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals. The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two."

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer. Andrew Singer executive produces on behalf of Broadway Video with Micah Frank as co-executive producer.

Schmigadoon! Season 2 debuts April 5th on Apple TV+.