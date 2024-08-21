The Crown Star Elizabeth Debicki Says Netflix Series “Ended in the Right Place”

Netflix’s The Crown ended after six seasons last December, concluding its telling of the story of the British Royal Family in 2005. But while there are those who would have liked to have seen the series continue on to the present day or would even like to see follow up series that go further, series star Elizabeth Debicki says she feels The Crown ended in the right place. Debicki, who played Princess Diana, told People (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the series ending where it did “respected its own cycle”.

“I think it ended in the right place, really,” she said. “I think it respect its own cycle in a way.”

She continued, “It always kind of knew where it was going, and then I think there was a sense from the writing from Peter [Morgan] as well, that it understood its own end in a way. It’s very delicate, I think. He did an amazing job wrapping up such an enormous journey. I don’t really like the word journey, but it was a big journey for people to go on. When you commit to watching six seasons of a show, you need to end it properly.”

The sixth and final season of The Crown covered the years of 1997 through 2005 with the British Royal family, with the first four episodes dealing with the death of Diana, Princess of Wales while the final six dealt with the Golden Jubilee of Elizabeth II, the deaths of Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and the start of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship as well as the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship. In addition to Debicki, the final season stars Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Olivia Williams, Bertie Carvel, Claudia Harrison, Marcia Warren, Salim Daw, Khalid Abdalla, Ed McVey, Luther Ford, and Meg Bellamy.

Will There Be a Prequel to The Crown?

While The Crown has ended, series creator Peter Morgan has previously indicated he would be interested in continuing the world of The Crown, potentially in the form of a prequel, though it is something that wouldn’t happen right away.

“I do have an idea,” Morgan said last fall. “But first, I need to do some other things. Second, it would need to a unique set of circumstances to come together… If I were to go back into The Crown, it would definitely be to go back in time.”

“In the short term, I will not be writing anything set in a palace anywhere,” Morgan explained in a separate interview. “I expect to miss it. Maybe later on, at some point in my life, I’ll miss it enough, you know, to pick up the pen again. But really, at the moment, there’s no plan… You never rule anything out, but in the short term — absolutely not.”

All six seasons of The Crown are now streaming on Netflix.