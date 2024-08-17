The Crown Casting Director Still Gets Requests for One Character After Series Conclusion

It has been nearly a year since , but casting director Robert Sterne says he still gets requests about opportunities to portray a specific member of the royal family. Speaking with Variety, Sterne says that he continues to get letters from actors asking if they can play Meghan Markle. Final episodes of The Crown were released on Netflix on December 14, 2023.

“I still get letters saying, ‘Please, can I be Meghan Markle?’” Sterne said. “And I think, ‘Well, the moment’s gone.’”

The sixth and final season of The Crown covered the years of 1997 through 2005 with the British Royal family, with the first four episodes dealing with the death of Diana, Princess of Wales while the final six dealt with the Golden Jubilee of Elizabeth II, the deaths of Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and the start of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship as well as the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship. The series did not, chronologically, approach Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry. Season 6 of The Crown stars Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Olivia Williams, Bertie Carvel, Claudia Harrison, Marcia Warren, Salim Daw, Khalid Abdalla, Elizabeth Debicki, Ed McVey, Luther Ford, and Meg Bellamy.

Could There Be a The Crown Prequel?

While The Crown has come to an end, series creator has previously teased that might be interested in continuing the world of The Crown in the form of a prequel, though he said at the time it’s not something that would happen right away.

“I do have an idea,” Morgan said last fall. “But first, I need to do some other things. Second, it would need to a unique set of circumstances to come together… If I were to go back into The Crown, it would definitely be to go back in time.”

“In the short term, I will not be writing anything set in a palace anywhere,” Morgan explained in a separate interview. “I expect to miss it. Maybe later on, at some point in my life, I’ll miss it enough, you know, to pick up the pen again. But really, at the moment, there’s no plan… You never rule anything out, but in the short term — absolutely not.”

All six seasons of The Crown are now streaming on Netflix.