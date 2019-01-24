The CW Orders Pilots for ‘Lost Boys’ and ‘Nancy Drew’ TV Reboots

The CW has arguably become known for bringing fresh takes on iconic characters and properties into new eras, and it looks like this upcoming pilot season is no exception.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has ordered reboots of Nancy Drew and The Lost Boys to pilot for the 2019-2020 season.

The as-yet-untitled Nancy Drew drama will hail from Runaways‘ Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The series revolves around an 18-year-old Nancy in the summer after her high school graduation. Rather than leaving her hometown for college, a family tragedy holds her back another year as she finds herself embroiled in a murder investigation while uncovering secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.

This marks the third Nancy Drew take that has attempted to make it to television in recent years, which previously included the Sarah Shahi-led Drew pilot on CBS, and an NBC pilot. The character recently earned a similarly-modern reboot in the comics, from Kelly Thompson and Jenn St-Onge.

Schwartz and Savage, whose work also includes Gossip Girl and Dynasty, will pen the pilot script alongside The Magicians‘ Noga Landau. Lis Rowinski will co-executive produce.

The Lost Boys reboot has had a similarly-long trek to hit the small screen, as it was previously developed as an anthology for the 2017-2018 season. The CW ultimately decided to redevelop the series, alongside their reboot of Charmed, which has since made it to air. The new take will not be an anthology, but is said to be “closer to” the original film of the same name. The new take is set in Santa Carla and explores the secret underworld of vampires.After the sudden death of their father, two brothers move to Santa Carla with their mother, who hopes to start anew in the town where she grew up. But the brothers find themselves drawn deeper and deeper into the seductive world of Santa Carla’s eternally beautiful and youthful undead.

iZombie showrunner Rob Thomas will executive produce alongside Heather Mitchell, Dan Etheridge, Mike Karz, and Bill Bindley. Mitchell will write the script.

These mark just two of five pilots that The CW has ordered for the upcoming season, alongside Batwoman, Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, and Jane the Virgin spinoff Jane the Novela.

What do you think of Nancy Drew and Lost Boys possibly returning to television? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!