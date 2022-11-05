The CW Reportedly Cancels Beloved Long-Running Comedy Series

There have been some major changes to The CW and a lot of the network's shows might not be safe, including Whose Line Is It Anyway?. Nextstar recently purchased a controlling interest in The CW, and more than 30 employees at the company have been laid off. While fans await news on their favorite shows, it looks like the long-running comedy might be getting the axe. Colin Mochrie, who has been a part of the show for quite a while, took to Twitter to say they're filming their final season.

"Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line. In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years," Mochrie posted. The series originally aired on ABC and ABC Family from 1998 to 2007 before it was revived by The CW in 2013. Mochrie answered some questions in the comments and hinted the show might not be done for good. "Always an option for a new cast," he said when one fan asked if this was the end of Whose Line forever. You can check out the tweet below:

Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line. In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) November 4, 2022

Why Is The CW Cancelling Shows?

Whose Line Is It Anyway? isn't the only show that's ending on The CW. Stargirl, The Flash, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew are all concluding their runs on the network. According to Deadline, Nexstar has also opted not to order more episodes of The Winchesters and Walker Independence, meaning that each of those series' first seasons will remain at 13 episodes. According to Variety, the decision is less about the network's history and more about practicality due to the fact that genre TV is expensive. "A branding refresh would likely cost a significant amount, and the network's name is already embedded in cable-guide listings and smart-TV selections," a Variety analysis explains.

The latest cuts come after longtime network president Mark Pedowitz stepped away from the company with venture capitalist Dennis Miller succeeding him in the role. Finance chief Mitch Nedick and chief branding officer and president of streaming Rick Haskins were let go soon after.

"Dennis Miller brings a unique skill set of proven television, media, and technology industry expertise, as well as venture capital experience to the role of President at The CW. His understanding and ability to unlock value from media assets by delivering high-quality, profitable entertainment, will serve the network, its viewers, its partners and CW affiliates around the country extremely well. We are confident his background, experience and relationships will allow Nexstar to deliver on the value of this transaction for our shareholders," said Perry Sook, Nexstar's chairman and CEO, in a statement (via Variety). "I look forward to working with Dennis and Sean Compton, Nexstar's President of Networks, to build on the foundation that Mark Pedowitz and his team have established at both the CW Network and the CW App. We sincerely thank Mark for his many years of service to The CW and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

Are you bummed that Whose Line Is It Anyway? seems to be ending after all these years? Tell us in the comments!