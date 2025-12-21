The DCU is Adding Another Superman-Level Hero, Who’s Still Never Appeared in Live Action

The DCU got things started with Superman and Creature Commandos, which introduced a number of high-powered individuals to the current status quo. Superman is obviously one of the most powerful, but characters like Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, The Bride, Circe, and Doctor Phosphorus are no slouches either. Now it appears the DCU is set to add another Superman-level hero to the mix, and it’s a character that’s actually never appeared in live-action.

A new report from Nexus Point News has stated that DC is set to add several new characters to the universe through season 2 of Creature Commandos, and one of those new heroes includes the powerhouse hero known as Captain Atom. It’s not known if he will be a one-off appearance or a recurring character through the season, but what is known is that it will be the Nathaniel Adam version of the character appearing in the series.

Why Creature Commandos Introducing Captain Atom To The DCU Is A Major Deal

Introducing Captain Atom to the DCU is a major deal in a number of ways, but the most direct reason it’s a big deal is due to the character’s power level. Captain Atom is in the elite tier in terms of power, but in terms of how he matches up against characters like Superman, and in terms of the destruction he can cause if something goes wrong.

If the report is correct, this version of the character will be Nathaniel Adam, a military veteran who ends up undergoing an experiment that bonds an alien alloy to his skin and jettisons him into the future. and often works as a hero for the United States government. That more military aspect sometimes puts him at odds with other heroes, especially when they are butting heads with the government or shadow groups working within the government, and in stories like Public Enemies, for instance, that puts Captain Atom in direct conflict with heroes like Superman.

From a power standpoint, Captain Atom is upper tier, as his metal skin is just about indestructible. He can also project blasts of any type of quantum-based energy, and he can manipulate those blasts in various ways. He can be extremely precise with those blasts or use them on a massive power scale, and can even cause earthquakes or vaporize people, depending on how much power he unleashes.

That’s also part of the problem though, because while he is near invulnerable, his skin can be cut through by certain types of weapons, and if those weapons do pierce his skin, the energy that powers him can be unleashed like a bomb, causing a wave of nuclear destruction and taking him out of commission until he is able to re-form.

This is also a big deal in that it’s actually the first time Captain Atom has appeared in the new DCU, and since we know that characters and plots are being carried over from animation to live-action, this paves the way for Captain Atom to finally make his live-action debut. While Captain Atom has appeared previously in a host of animated projects, he’s never hit the big screen in live-action, and setting him up here could finally allow for that to happen.

We’ll have to wait and see if Captain Atom does make his debut, but if he is going to mix things up with the rest of the Creature Commandos in season 2, that is going to absolutely be must-see TV.

