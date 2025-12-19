WB Confirms Plans to Stream the DCU’s First Real TV Series for Free (There’s Just One Catch)

The DC Universe franchise put itself on the map this year with the successes of Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. But before David Corenswet took flight as Kal-El and the 11th Street Kids took part in some multiversal madness, the new era of DC on screen began in December 2024 with the release of the animated series Creature Commandos, which revolves around a special black ops team consisting of various monsters from DC lore. Like its live-action counterparts, Creature Commandos was well-received (95% on Rotten Tomatoes), demonstrating the wide range of possibilities under the DC Studios banner. As fans wait for the show’s second season, they can revisit the first in a special manner.

On Threads, the official DC account announced that the entire first season of Creature Commandos will stream for free on YouTube next week. The show can be watched on DC’s YouTube channel. There will be two marathons; the first takes place on December 22nd from 1-7 pm, while the second happens on December 23rd from 3-9 pm. As fans could probably tell from this, the catch is that this is all live. You won’t be able to cue up certain episodes on-demand.

The Creature Commandos Marathon Caps off a Strong First Year for the DCU

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been a full calendar year since Creature Commandos debuted. A lot has happened with the DCU during that time, including the release of multiple anticipated projects and the announcements of new arrivals (like the film Man of Tomorrow). This is why now is the perfect time for a Creature Commandos marathon, giving fans an opportunity to reflect on the franchise’s journey to this point by experiencing (or re-experiencing) its humble beginnings via the animated series. After all the success the DCU achieved this past year, there’s cause for celebration.

It’s also nice to see DC strike a deal with YouTube to have Creature Commandos stream for free. Most DC fans are probably subscribed to HBO Max so they always have access to the studio’s content, but on the off chance there are interested viewers who don’t pay for a subscription, they have an opportunity to watch the whole thing for free. The trick, of course, will be finding time during the busy holiday season to fit a Creature Commandos marathon in. Perhaps some people will take advantage of the multiple days and watch some episodes on Monday and the rest on Tuesday, splitting it up as opposed to doing it all at once.

This is a fun way for DC to fill the gap to Creature Commandos Season 2, which has been confirmed but is currently undated. Back in February, showrunner Dean Lorey noted that the new season had been put on a fast track, though it was “still early days.” Given all the work that has to go into crafting the episodes (including the animation process), odds are Creature Commandos Season 2 won’t debut until late 2026 or some point in 2027. That’s a long time to wait (even with all the other DC projects coming out in the meantime), so it’s cool DC is spotlighting Creature Commandos this way, calling attention to its status as the start of the new DCU canon.

Hopefully, this marathon is successful and generates high viewership numbers. Creature Commandos isn’t as high-profile as Superman or Peacemaker, but it’s still deserving of a large audience. Like so many other projects James Gunn is involved with, Creature Commandos proves to be a brilliant blend of outrageous humor and strong character work, getting the DCU franchise off to a strong beginning. Clearly, Superman was going to be its first real test for the mainstream, but Creature Commandos works as proof of concept, demonstrating Gunn’s vision is worth being excited about.