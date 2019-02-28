‘The Expanse’ Cast Thanks Fans, Shares Season 4 Concept Art in New Video

After a bit of campaigning from fans, the fourth season of The Expanse is officially a go — and it looks like the cast wants to celebrate.

The newly-minted Amazon series recently released a new behind-the-scenes featurette, in which the various cast and crew members send their appreciation to fans. You can check it out above.

If that wasn’t enough, the video also showcases a bit of early concept art, which hints at where things could go next in Season 4.

The Expanse was initially cancelled by SYFY earlier this year, a decision which led to a bit of an uproar amongst the series’ fanbase. In a matter of days, a petition to save the series garnered over 100,000 signatures, and a banner was even flown over Amazon Studios in an attempt to draw more attention. From the get-go, those tied to The Expanse had a feeling that the series would find a second life on another medium — and Amazon came through soon after.

“The outpouring of support and enthusiasm from the fans of The Expanse has been remarkable and encouraging,” said Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson in a statement. “The show’s impassioned fan base, including hundreds of thousands of viewers and the likes of George R.R. Martin and Patton Oswalt, appear to be as hopeful as we are that this stunning space drama can find a new home on another platform.”

And while it’s unclear exactly what the plot of The Expanse has in store, it sounds like fans can expect the series to still keep its unique tone.

“I think we’re in real strong continuity at this point.” showrunner Naren Shankar said in a recent interview with io9. “Anybody who’s read the books know that the books change pretty radically, sort of season by season. We’re in book four now, and if you’ve read book four, that is set entirely on one of the alien worlds beyond the rings. We’re not going quite that far, to, just completely do that as the entire season. But I think one of the strengths of the show is that it keeps changing. But—hopefully we’re doing our jobs right.”

“It’s not like Ty [Franck] and Daniel [Abraham, who co-author the Expanse books as James S. A. Corey] stopped being involved in the show. [laughs].” Shankar added. “So, it’s not that. [Show writers] Georgia Lee and Robin Veith have both moved on to other projects, but they’re still friends of the show and they’ll be part of it again, I have no doubt.”

The fourth season of The Expanse does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide you with any updates as they come about.