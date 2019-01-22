‘The Expanse’ Season 4 Coming in 2019, Season 3 to Stream on Amazon in February

We now have a better idea of when The Expanse will be relaunched onto television screens.

According to a new report from Deadline, Amazon has solidified their distribution plans for the fan-favorite sci-fi series, after they saved it from cancellation last year. While it doesn’t offer a concrete release date for the show’s fourth season, it does hint that it will debut on Amazon Prime sometime in 2019.

In the meantime, audiences will be able to catch up on the third season of The Expanse on Prime, beginning on Friday, February 8th. The first two seasons of the show are currently available on Prime domestically, and will be released in international markets on February 8th as well.

The Expanse was initially cancelled by SYFY last year, a decision which led to a bit of an uproar amongst the series’ passionate fanbase. In a matter of days, a petition to save the series garnered over 100,000 signatures, and a banner was even flown over Amazon Studios in an attempt to draw more attention. From the get-go, those tied to The Expanse had a feeling that the series would find a second life on another medium — and Amazon came through soon after.

“The outpouring of support and enthusiasm from the fans of The Expanse has been remarkable and encouraging,” said Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson in a statement. “The show’s impassioned fan base, including hundreds of thousands of viewers and the likes of George R.R. Martin and Patton Oswalt, appear to be as hopeful as we are that this stunning space drama can find a new home on another platform.”

And while it’s unclear exactly what being on Amazon could mean for The Expanse, it sounds like the show will keep its unique tone throughout.

“I think we’re in real strong continuity at this point.” showrunner Naren Shankar said in a previous interview with io9. “Anybody who’s read the books know that the books change pretty radically, sort of season by season. We’re in book four now, and if you’ve read book four, that is set entirely on one of the alien worlds beyond the rings. We’re not going quite that far, to, just completely do that as the entire season. But I think one of the strengths of the show is that it keeps changing. But—hopefully we’re doing our jobs right.”

“It’s not like Ty [Franck] and Daniel [Abraham, who co-author the Expanse books as James S. A. Corey] stopped being involved in the show. [laughs].” Shankar added. “So, it’s not that. [Show writers] Georgia Lee and Robin Veith have both moved on to other projects, but they’re still friends of the show and they’ll be part of it again, I have no doubt.”

Are you excited to see The Expanse make its debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!