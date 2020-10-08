The Expanse Season 5 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

Amazon Prime today revealed the trailer and release date for The Expanse Season Five. The news comes from the show's New York Comic Con Metaverse, Dominique Tipper led The Expanse cast and creators in a virtual presentation with in-depth conversation and a peek into what they’re most excited for fans to encounter in the next season of the Hugo Award-winning show. The first three episodes of season five will premiere on December 16th. New episodes will debut each Wednesday following, culminating in the season finale on February 3, 2021. The Expanse's fifth season is the second season of the series since Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service saved it from cancellation at Syfy. The Expanse is based on a series of novels by James S.A. Corey. Its fifth season is an adaptation of the fifth book in that series, Nemesis Games. Here's the synopsis of the season from Amazon:

"Season five of the series picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the Solar System. Amos (Wes Chatham) returns to Earth to confront his past and the legacy of the life he fought to leave behind. Naomi (Dominique Tipper) reaches out to her estranged son in a desperate bid to save him from his father’s toxic influence. Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Alex (Cas Anvar) confront the collapse of Mars as they chase a shadowy cabal with ties to terrorists and criminals. Holden (Steven Strait) wrestles with the consequences of his own past with the Protomolecule, the aliens who built it, and the mystery of what killed them. Drummer (Cara Gee), with a new crew, fights to escape who and what she used to be. And Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), refusing to be relegated to the sidelines, fights to prevent a terrorist attack unrivaled in history."

Amazon renewed The Expanse for a fifth season before its fourth season debuted. “The outpouring of support and enthusiasm from the fans of The Expanse has been remarkable and encouraging," said Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson in a statement. "The show’s impassioned fan base, including hundreds of thousands of viewers and the likes of George R.R. Martin and Patton Oswalt, appear to be as hopeful as we are that this stunning space drama can find a new home on another platform.”

Are you excited for your first look at The Expanse Season Five? Let us know in the comments. The first four seasons of The Expanse are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.