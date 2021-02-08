The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Sitting Style has the Internet Talking

The second full trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered tonight during the Super Bowl featuring several moments throughout that have Marvel fans cheering. Chris Evans as Captain America (in poster form) and the many action beats had viewers stoked, but one particular moment has fans....both confused and rolling on the floor. The whole trailer is framed around an...interrogation? Therapy session? Featuring the two titular heroes, and at one point the pair are seen facing each other but their legs are intertwined. Perhaps space was an issue in the room, perhaps it means something else, either way fans are flipping out.

Marvel fans have long shipped Sam and Bucky together, especially after the pair got beaten down by Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War and shared an "I hate you" (not to mention that comedy beat in the car when Bucky asked Sam to move his seat). Naturally this moment have given the shippers a huge thing to hold onto until the show premieres, and if we were going to make a guess we would assume it won't be the only thing that they do in the series that has a certain section of fandom screaming from their couches.

Mackie and Stan are joined in the series by returning Captain America: Civil War co-stars Emiyl VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo. The series will also welcome Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent to the fold while also bringing back villain Georges St-Pierre's as Batroc the Leaper. Don Cheadle confirmed in a recent interview that he'll even appear as War Machine in the series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

