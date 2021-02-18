New Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV Spot Confirms TV Rating

✖

More Marvel Studios action is set to debut on Disney+ next month with the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will be an action-packed buddy comedy focusing on Captain America's closest pals butting heads and saving the world. And because the series will hedge closer to typical Marvel Cinematic Universe action than fans are currently seeing in WandaVision, it stands to reason that it will have a mid-tier rating to account for the violence and humor typically found in a Marvel movie. And apparently, that's exactly what we're going to get.

A new TV spot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reveals the Disney+ series will be rated TV-14 LV, accounting for the language and violence that is commonly included in Marvel shows. Check out the 1-minute promo below:

The One-Minute Trailer Version from #FalconAndWinterSoldier, confirming the TV-14 LV Rating in the United States. pic.twitter.com/8hSJPIvXz2 — YAW Channel (@theyawchannel) February 17, 2021

Judging by the comments from the cast and crew, it sounds like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be closer in tone to Captain America: The Winter Soldier than any other Marvel project since that film was released. While the series will exploit the natural chemistry between lead actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, it will also lean heavily into spy craft.

"We didn't lose that feeling of security and espionage," Mackie said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It still feels like you're in a Philip K. Dick novel [or] a Tom Clancy movie. But at the same time, it's Sebastian and I, and we're idiots, so you get more of us being ourselves."

Head writer Malcom Spellman echoed those sentiments. He expressed gratitude about the opportunity to inherit characters such as Sam and Bucky and to take them on a brand new adventure.

"There's a real chemistry there," Spellman aded. "Imagine getting to write the first installment of a buddy-cop series, knowing exactly what the rhythm and flavor is with the two characters before you even start."

The series will likely reveal who the next Captain America will be after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Spellman added that this would be an important event in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as to fans all over.

"The idea of whether or not a Black man could become Captain America just felt like a huge moment and a huge opportunity," Spellman said.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, March 19th.