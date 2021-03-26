The Falcon and the Winter Solider S.H. Figuarts Pre-Orders are Live

We haven't seen a lot of collectibles based on Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Solider series on Disney+, but we expect things to pick up now that the show is fully underway. Tamashii Nations has chimed in with figures of Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson in their premium S.H. Figuarts line, and pre-orders are now live in the US.

The Falcon S.H. Figuarts figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $144.99. The Bucky Barnes figure is available from Entertainment Earth for $89.99. Shipping is free on both items, and they will be on your doorstep starting in September. Details for each figure can be found below.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes S.H.Figuarts action figure includes 3 pairs of interchangeable hands, an optional head (side glance), shield parts, and a stand. The figure measures around 5 9/10-inches tall.

The Falcon S.H.Figuarts figure includes 2 optional heads, 2 pairs of interchangeable hands, a drone, wings, and a set of stands for display. The figure measures around 5 9/10-inches tall.

The very first collectible that was released for the The Falcon and the Winter Solider series was Hasbro's Marvel Legends shield replica, and it's available to order here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for roughly $101. That's down from the standard $115 price tag. The shield is a 1:1 scale replica that measures 24-inches across and features the segmented design that we've seen on Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) shield in Avengers: Endgame and Falcon and the Winter Solider. It also appears to include the faux leather straps seen in Hasbro's previous Cap shield props.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes air on Fridays.

