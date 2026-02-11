16 Years After the Last Episode, the Scrubs Revival Trailer Is Exactly What Fans Have Been Waiting For

Play video

Scrubs is back! 16 years after the satirical medical sitcom went off the air (and almost a quarter-century after it first premiered), the series is being revived with much of the principal cast returning. Fans were giddy for months about all that good news, and now the hype (or the backlash?) is about to get even realer, as the first trailer for the Scrubs Revival (aka Scrubs Season 10) has now been released.

Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison are all reprising their principal roles as doctors J.D. Dorian, Elliot Reid, and Christopher Turk (respectively). Judy Reyes is returning as head nurse (and Turk’s wife) Carla Espinosa, Robert Maschio is returning as Dr. Todd Quinlan, Phill Lewis is back as “Crazy” Hooch, with John C. McGinley reprising his role as chief of medicine, Dr. Perry Cox. The new trailer also confirms that we’ll see some new comedic additions to the show, like Vanessa Bayer (SNL), Joel Kim Booster (Loot), and others.

Is Scrubs Getting More Serious?

The original Scrubs was very much an irreverent and zany satirical comedy. There were constant send-ups of both the real-life medical industry and medical dramas that were prevalent on TV in the early 2000s (ER, Grey’s Anatomy). However, Scrubs was also a low-key pioneer in the new wave of sitcoms that were rolling out at that time. The single-camera format defied decades of convention for filming sitcoms, while the show’s surrealist framework (real hospital events intertwined with Dr. Dorian’s fantasy imaginings) allowed for new kinds of visual comedy, like cutaway gags, which were also normalized by shows like Malcolm in the Middle or Family Guy. The cutaways were particularly fun, as they allowed the comedic minds behind Scrubs (Bill Lawrence, Neil Goldman, and Garrett Donovan, Braff) to create small comedic vignettes that could be anything Dorian imagined, resulting in visuals and moments that have kept the series alive in the meme era.

The Scrubs revival seems to have the same irreverence and zany, playful nature as the original, but it’s hard not to see the trailer and not note that there’s a more serious undercurrent to the show this time. Jeff Ingold (Ted Lasso) and former Scrubs writer and actress Aseem Batra are working on this revival; the former knows how a feel-good dramedy should work, while the latter knows just how far the cast and crew of Scrubs have come since those fun, innocent, early days. The cast also seems to have that middle-aged reflectiveness that isn’t all jokes; this new iteration of Scrubs seems like it could be leaning into more genuine medical drama, with lessons on proper care for the next generation of doctors, and lessons on life and mortality for the veteran characters.

Scrubs will premiere Season 10 on ABC (and Hulu streaming) on February 25th. Discuss your favorite episodes of the show with us on the ComicBook Forum.