The Flash Resumes Filming Season 7 After COVID-19 Shutdown

✖

Season 7 of The Flash is resuming filming after COVID-19 shut down the production. Hollywood North Buzz reported that things are up and running in Vancouver as the results of recent tests were delayed. Danielle Nicolet posted a picture of herself on the set for social media and the speculation began there. Back in March, fans were sad that filming had to stop for the coronavirus pandemic before the entire entertainment industry had to pack it in because of the virus. Now, Season 7 is poised to challenge Team Flash in a bunch of ways. The Flash has always tried to go bigger with each passing season and this seventh entry is no different. Series star Grant Gustin actually spoke to the major Reverse-Flash twist to end Season 6. Central City is in a dangerous place and Barry Allen is going to have to get creative.

"There was going to be a big Thawne cliffhanger at the end of what this season would have been, but that’s not going to be the cliffhanger we get," Gustin told the press during the previous season. "[Episode] 619, “Success Is Assured,” is going to end up being our finale, so we’re going to have a different cliffhanger than originally planned. But the cliffhanger at the end of 619 does serve as a pretty good finale."

The CW describes The Flash Season 7:

"Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry’s life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton).

With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)…Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart."

What Flash villain would you like to see in Season 7? Let us know down in the comments!