The Great North To Preview After NFL On Fox Doubleheader

Fox has revealed the premiere date and time slot for The Great North, a new, animated series joining its fan-favorite Animation Domination programming block along with The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers. The series will premiere on Sunday, January 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, following a Sunday Night Football double-header on the network. The series follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef (Nick Offerman, Parks and Recreation, Making It), does his best to keep his bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate, Bob's Burgers), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, Wolf (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth); his fiancé, Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan, The Daily Show); Judy’s middle brother, Ham (Paul Rust, Love); and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, Moon (Aparna Nancherla, A Simple Favor). While the children’s mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Megan Mullally, Will & Grace), and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morrissette (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Ironically, Forte's The Last Man on Earth was one of the live-action shows that appeared as part of the short-lived Sunday Funday block, which replaced Animation Domination from 2015 until 2018. At the start of the series, the Tobin family will move to Alaska and get a fishing boat, setting the stage for a fish-out-of-water family comedy in the vein of Schitt's Creek.

2021 will mark the third consecutive calendar year that sees a new series added to the Animation Domination block. In 2019, Bless the Harts debuted in the fall, while February 2020 gave audiences their first look at Duncanville, itself featuring the work of a Parks and Recreation veteran in the form of co-creator Amy Poehler. In the near future, the block expects two more series -- Housebroken, from Jennifer Crittenden, Clea Duvall, Gabrielle Allan, and an as-yet-untitled animated series from Community and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon.

The Animation Domination block is a haven for programming: it's hard to break into, but once you get there, you're in it for the long haul. The last Animation Domination series to get cancelled was in 2014 before the Sunday Funday changeover.

In June 2020, The Great North was renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere.