‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Super Bowl Trailer Teaser Released Online

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale will drop its Season 3 trailer during Super Bowl LIII, but for fans who just can’t wait a teaser has arrived online hinting at Offred’s fate.

In the 10-second clip, which you can check out above, Offred — real name June, played by Elisabeth Moss — is seen walking with other women down a street in Gilead, but gone is her usual red Handmaid attire. In its place is the drab, gray attire of another class of women in the dystopian nightmare world: Marthas.

In the world of The Handmaid’s Tale, Marthas serve as domestic servants to wealthy families in Gilead. It’s just one of the classes of women are conscripted into. Previously, June had been a Handmaid, a position in which fertile women are forced into reproductive service for the wealthy, powerful families, subjected to periodic ritual rape in order to bear children for infertile wives. At the end of Season 2, June along with her newborn daughter, nearly escape Gilead only for June to decide at the last moment to hand off the child to another woman who is escaping so that she can remain — presumably to save her other daughter, Hannah.

While June is seen in Martha attire in the teaser, it’s unclear exactly what that actually means. It’s possible that the wardrobe change could in fact be indicative of June’s change in status — perhaps as part of a larger plan to rescue her daughter — or it could simply be a disguise of sorts. Whatever the reason, it’s possible that fans may find out more about June’s situation in Season 3 when a longer, 30 second teaser airs during the Super Bowl. As is, very little is known about upcoming Season 3, though it was recently announced that Happy! star Christopher Meloni and The Haunting of Hill House star Elizabeth Reaser are joining the cast as Commander Winslow and Mrs. Winslow, with the couple hosting the family that June previously served, Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and his wife, Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) on what was described as an important trip.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 does not yet have a premiere date, though if the Hulu series follows the pattern established by previous seasons it is expected sometime in April. The trailer for Season 3 may shed some light on that when it debuts during Super Bowl LIII on CBS.

