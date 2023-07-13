The Hardy Boys Final Season Trailer Released by Hulu

Hulu has released the trailer for the upcoming third and final season of The Hardy Boys. Based on the children's mystery novels by a collective of writers publishing under the name Franklin W. Dixon, The Hardy Boys is one of popular culture's longest-running prose series, and has been adapted to live-action a few times over the years. The Hulu version, launched in 2020, is aimed at an older audience, playing like The CW's Riverdale or Nancy Drew -- the latter of which hailed from the same original publisher as The Hardy Boys and had the same publishing structure, with numerous authors going by the name Carolyn Keene.

The death of Joe and Frank Hardy's mother has been the key mystery that has driven the whole series, so ti should be no surprise that as the show enters is endgame, that mystery plays a big role in the trailer.

Here's the key art and official synopsis for the show, the first two seasons of which you can watch on Hulu.

The Hardy Boys returns for its third and final season on July 26, and things are getting dangerous for our heroes. Getting in on the action is guest star Bailee Madison ("Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin"), who joins the mix as the mysterious Drew Darrow. When Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) receive mysterious posthumous instructions from their grandmother, they find themselves on the hunt for a third powerful relic – the same one their Great Grandfather was after.

After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe are forced to move from the big city to their parent's hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe's quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their Dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.

