The Hardys Finally Returning to WWE

Play video

Tonight’s WWE NXT featured a host of memorable moments, but no one could have predicted that one of those moments would set up a long-awaited return. During the episode, the No Quarter Catch Crew was backstage and decided to issue a challenge, but it wasn’t to anyone in NXT. Instead, it was a challenge to the current TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys, and later in the night the legendary Tag Team would answer that challenge and accept, and WWE has now revealed that The Hardys will be returning to WWE to battle it out with the NQCC on NXT.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the challenge from the NQCC came through, the Hardys would post a response on social media, addressing it head-on. Matt addressed things first, saying he was flattered that their names were being brought up tonight, and when he asked Jeff if they should accept, Jeff was 100% in. You can watch the video here.

“Of course we should accept that challenge,” Jeff said. “We’re the TNA World Tag Team Champions man, and it’s 2025. We’re still innovating. We’re still influencing. We’re still inspiring. We’re still modifying the craft of pro wrestling. How’s that for an Axiom…FraXiom.”

“And FraXiom, why don’t you pull up a front-row seat and watch us beat the No Quarter Catch Crew,” Matt said. “After a Plot Twist, Twist of Fate, a swanton, you’ll realize why we are the greatest tag team in all of space and time. The best, the GOATS!”

“And people always wonder what’s next, what’s next. Maybe it’s a Hardy Party at NXT,” Jeff said. Later in the episode, this would be made official, so next week the two teams will meet in the ring, and fans will finally see the return of The Hardys to a WWE ring.

Are you excited for the return of The Hardys? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!