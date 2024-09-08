TNA Star Matt Hardy Teases Working on Reality Series

The legendary WWE and TNA tag team the Hardys -- Matt and Jeff -- could soon be taking their lives to the reality television world with a House Hardy series. What started as a Twitch gaming channel for Matt and his wife Reby has turned into a social media megastom. With "Gothic Baby" and King Maxel being such prominent figures in the Hardy compound, it only seemed like a matter of time before they brought their dysfunctional family to the small screen. On the channel as well as their various TikTok accounts they share updates on their lives and provide fun, quirky content. During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt gets candid about a project that involves the family.

"Something that we've been working on very heavily, which we did a lot this week, is a reality show for House Hardy, and that's something that we've talked to some pretty important people about," he said. "So we're working on that. That's something that's a work in progress. That's taken up a lot of our time, too. We've got a lot of irons in the fire here at House Hardy, and I'm feeling really good."

Several wrestling-related television projects have been successful over the years, including WWE's Tough Enough and Total Divas which brought a whole new set of eyes to the company. That would later create the Total Bellas spin-off with WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella. WWE has also worked on various shows surrounding their "it" couples like Miz and Maryse with Miz and Mrs., and Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. It's something even AEW has dipped their feet into with Cody and Brandi Rhodes' Rhodes To The Top reality series and the AEW All Access show which provided a behind-the-scenes look at all things AEW.

Matt then went on to discuss how his relationship with TNA has allowed him to pursue other ventures outside of wrestling but that he's happy with the direction of his character there. "I'm feeling very optimistic about the future and what's going on, I'm very happy with the career path that I've chosen recently, doing TNA. I'm very happy with how things have been going at TNA, and very happy with all these outside projects that we're working on. It's giving us the opportunity to really expand our horizons when it comes to stuff like that" (h/t: Fightful).

The Hardys left AEW earlier this year and though Matt remains consistent about them being in constant talks with everyone -- including AEW -- there has yet to be any formal announcements about them doing anything other than their work in TNA. With WWE's working relationship in the promotion, they've admitted to being open about a crossover in the future, especially because they've never held the NXT Tag Team Titles. Since they've rejoined each other in TNA, they have been feuding with JDC and The System which earned them a title opportunity pretty early on, however, they won by disqualification so they weren't able to obtain the championships.

