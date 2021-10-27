The Harper House: Take a Trip the Milk Bar in Exclusive Episode 9 Clip

Paramount+ has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at a clip from tomorrow’s episode of The Harper House, the streamer’s new adult animated comedy about a dysfunctional family living in an inherited historic manor. In the clip, Dan, Brenna, and Debbie pay a visit to a milk bar — which goes catastrophically wrong in just about every way. From creator Brad Neely (South Park), the series features a star-studded voice cast with names like Jason Lee (My Name is Earl) and Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) among the family. It premiered on September 16, 2021, on Paramount+ and airs weekly on the streamer.

In episode 9, a trip with Daddy Dan and Brenna commemorating her mother’s passing proves to be more enlightening than Debbie imagined. Meanwhile, Freddie ropes Tonya, Ollie and Todd into a scheme to impress Gbenge.

The Harper House, an all-new Paramount+ Original animated comedy, follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of misfits after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas small town. To save money, they’ve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House.

The next episode of The Harper House premieres tomorrow on Paramount+.