The House in IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 4’s Ending, Explained (& Why It’s So Important)

IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1, Episode 4 ends with a foreboding tease of a house that sets up the full introduction of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Through the first half of the show, while we’ve seen some of It’s other forms, Bill Skarsgård’s clown has largely been absent. Only a few shadowy glimpses of him have been seen, along with some floating red balloons, but that’s very clearly about to change. Warning: Contains SPOILERS for IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This installment is a game-changer for Stephen King lore, giving It/Pennywise a new origin story. While it keeps the familiar beat of the entity arriving on Earth via a meteor, it also reveals that It first encountered the indigenous people of what would become Derry, long before the settlers arrived. Eventually, they were able to use shards from the star It arrived in as pillars to contain the creature within a boundary, explaining why It never leaves Derry. When Dick Hallorann asks where these pillars are in the present day, Taniel reveals he has to follow the lines under the old well, before pointing to a dilapidated house, which is the one on Neibolt Street.

The House on Neibolt Street Means Pennywise Is About To Appear

Image via HBO

The house on Neibolt Street, also known as the Well House, is taken straight from the pages of Stephen King’s IT, and had an even bigger role in Andy Muschietti’s IT movies (which is what Welcome to Derry is a prequel to, rather than the book). It’s where the Losers Club have their first real fight with Pennywise, and is the key entrance to discovering the entity’s lair. While It doesn’t live at the house, it’s via here the old well is accessed, from which the creature’s dwelling can be found.

All of the major sewers in Derry connect up at the old well, and this serves to bring together multiple major events. As we hear Bill Denbrough explain in IT (2017), “Look that’s where G-G-Georgie disappeared. There’s the Ironworks and the Black Spot. Everywhere it happened is… is all connected by the sewers. And they all meet up at…” Yes, that place being the Well House on Neibolt Street, a location with a long history as its where the first settlers to be taken by It disappeared, and now we know that it goes back even further than that.

While the house’s backstory isn’t revealed in much detail, it seems like a fair assumption that Pennywise essentially living underneath it is a reason why it’s fallen into such a state of disrepair and why nobody resides there permanently. And now it seems like we’re going to learn a lot more about it, with Dick himself having to go into the building to discover more about It.

With that set to happen, then we should be getting the biggest fight with Pennywise so far in IT: Welcome to Derry very soon. That likely won’t go too well, since the house is still standing by the timeline of the IT movies, only being destroyed when the Losers defeat Pennywise for good. The house will also likely be a part of future seasons of the show and a connective tissue between them all, as the “Ironworks” incident referenced – an explosion at a factory – takes place in 1908, which is when IT: Welcome to Derry Season 3 will be set, assuming the show is renewed then, so there’s plenty more to come.

New episodes of IT: Welcome to Derry release on Sundays at 9pm on HBO and HBO Max.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!