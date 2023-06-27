The Idol Star Teases Show Will "Completely Turn on Its Head" in Finale

Between its controversial moments and a shocking critical response, HBO's The Idol has caught a fair amount of attention. Amid the news that The Idol's first season has been shortened to five episodes instead of the previously-ordered six episodes, there's been a question of how its twisted story will ultimately culminate. In a recent interview with The Wrap, The Idol star Davine Joy Randolph teased that the remainder of the season is about to subvert almost every expectation. In particular, Randolph, who plays Destiny on the series, teased that the show's more scandalous elements are "about to turn" and "reveal something different."

"The man [created] 'Euphoria,'" Randolph said of The Idol co-creator Sam Levinson. "You really think it's gonna be surface and obvious? No, there's a spin — there's a huge, huge spin."

How many episodes will The Idol have?

On Monday, it was confirmed that The Idol will wrap up its first season after five episodes, one less than the previously-reported series order of six. According to sources cited in TVLine's reporting of the news, the decision was made after The Girlfriend Experience series co-creator Amy Seimetz was confirmed to have dropped out of the project last year, even after production on most of the series had been completed, with Levinson stepping in to creatively retool the project.

"The season ended up being five episodes when it was all said and done after Sam [Levinson] took over and made significant changes," the source claims. "The story only ended up requiring 5."

Is The Idol Renewed for Season 2?

In a tweet earlier this month, HBO confirmed that a decision on a potential second season of The Idol has yet to be made, but that hasn't stopped fans from continuing to speculate about the possibility.

"It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined," the tweet reads. "It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night."

What Is The Idol About?

The Idol follows pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who is determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America after a nervous breakdown derailed her last tour. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

The Idol also stars Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria.

