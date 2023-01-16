The Last of Pods: Gabriel Luna Discusses The Last of Us Season 1

Following the premiere of The Last of Us, ComicBook.com and ET launched the crossover podcast, The Last of Pods. The premiere episode, hosted by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis and ET's Ash Crossan, featured an exclusive discussion about the post-apocalyptic series with Gabriel Luna. Luna, known previous for his role as Ghost Rider on Agents of Shield and a Rev-9 terminator in Terminator: Dark Fate, portrays Tommy Miller in the HBO series. The Last of Pods releases new episodes every Sunday, taking a deep dive into new episodes of The Last of Us show based on the popular video game. The Last of Pods will be broadcast on ComicBook.com's YouTube channel and made available on all major podcast platforms, with insights, reactions, theories, and exclusive interviews being featured throughout the first season of The Last of Us.

Luna steps into the role of Tommy Miller, one which is quite well known to gamers after the character played key roles in The Last of Us games on PlayStation. Still, he confidently tells The Last of Pods there was "no apprehension," about taking on the role. Take a character that people have known their entire lives, in some instances with the Ghost Rider and of course with the Terminator, and then in this case a lot of young people play The Last of Us and love it," Luna said. "2013 was 10 years ago, so majority of their lives they've loved this guy, Tommy."

The Last of Pods is your QZ for all things The Last of Us. The series is hosted and produced by Crossan (Entertainment Tonight) and Davis (ComicBook.com).

The Last of Pods aims to cultivate an enthusiastic audience of The Last of Us fans, both those who have played the popular video game and those going into the new TV series with no knowledge of the source material. Episodes will regularly compare events of the series to how they happened in the games, discuss the making of new episodes with cast, writers, and directors, and save spoilers for what happens next (according to the games) for the end of each episode!

