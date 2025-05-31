The Last of Us Season 3 Will Have a Plot Never Touched by the Games

When HBO set out to adapt the critically acclaimed The Last of Us games in live-action, the network knew it wasn’t going to be able to recreate every major moment. The games are just too dense, and what works in a video game may not have the same impact on TV. Cutting things like Ellie’s return to Salt Lake City and Shimmer’s death can be a tough pill to swallow, but that doesn’t mean the scenes that take their place are without merit. For example, Dina’s finding herself at the cabin when Joel dies improves her story drastically, taking her from a bystander in Ellie’s quest for revenge to a willing participant.

Another character who gets an upgrade is Isaac Dixon, a member of the Federal Disaster Response Agency, aka FEDRA, who deserts his post and becomes the leader of the Washington Liberation Front, aka the WLF. His backstory isn’t a prominent part of the games, but it helps him make tough choices in The Last of Us series, including one that’s going to take center stage in Season 3 despite not being part of the source material.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us video games.

Isaac Is Looking to the Future in The Last of Us Season 2

After Ellie and Dina arrive in Seattle, the focus turns to the conflict between the WLF and the Seraphites. A brief period of peace is interrupted by battles between the two groups, who don’t see eye-to-eye when it comes to living in the apocalypse. Isaac can’t stand the Seraphites and will do anything to get information about their plans, including throwing boiling water on a man. He’s not someone to mess with, which is why it’s strange that Abby and her group of friends are able to leave Seattle, go on a revenge mission, and return to work without issue.

The Last of Us Season 2 teases that, after Joel wipes out the Fireflies, Abby’s crew becomes instrumental in the WLF’s operation. After all, Nora and Manny have pretty important jobs, operating as a lookout during soldier movement and helping run the hospital, respectively. Abby’s position isn’t clear during Season 2, but the fact that all her friends are quick to fall in line when she barks orders gives the impression that she’s higher up the food chain. Isaac outright confirms this in the Season 2 finale, revealing that he hopes Abby will one day take control of the WLF, a detail that doesn’t happen in the game.

Abby Will Have a Lot of Pressure on Her in The Last of Us Season 3

In The Last of Us Part II, Abby is a great soldier, and Isaac does trust her because he tried to put her and Manny in charge of the army during the WLF’s attack on the Seraphite island. However, issues in Abby’s personal life force her to decline the offer and reconsider her position in the WLF. She doesn’t believe in the cause like she did before she left for Jackson Hole, so she leaves it all behind to try to get her priorities in order. As that is going on, Ellie is on a rampage in Seattle and is hot on Abby’s trail, forcing the former Firefly to track down the girl and her friends and confront them.

The Last of Us Season 2 cuts to black right there before revealing that the next season will turn back the clock a few days and focus on Abby’s story during Ellie’s three-day trip to Seattle. But things aren’t going to be as black-and-white for Abby in live-action because she’s not just a great soldier, but one who’s on track to take over a position that comes with a considerable amount of power. She very well may decide to do exactly what her game version does, and the conversation Isaac has with another WLF member about Abby going missing right before the attack on the Seraphite island seems to tease that. However, gaining control of the WLF and molding it in her vision could be a pretty tempting offer, especially if she’s still reeling after the death of her friends.

