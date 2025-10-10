The MCU’s New Daredevil Costume Finally Adds Something Almost Every Version Ignored

The Marvel Cinematic Universe had humble beginnings, working from a collection of heroes and characters that other studios just didn’t want. Over time, as fans know, the rights to many of those other characters slowly lapsed, and they started to return to Marvel. At one point, one of the biggest of these to make its way back to the house of ideas was the man without fear himself, Daredevil. A focal point of a major deal with Netflix, Marvel was able to revive the classic comic book hero into a three-season series, which gave way to a bigger place in the MCU down the line.

Despite three seasons on a rival streamer, along with a crossover, Daredevil’s appearances in the MCU have always missed the mark in just one department: the costume. Though among one of Marvel’s best live-action costumes, it was missing a key trait that fans have seen in the pages of comics for sixty years at this point. A new look at Season 2 of the Disney+ revival series, Daredevil: Born Again, confirms another costume upgrade for the hero, and it’s a long time coming.

Daredevil’s Costume Finally Gets One of Its Biggest Trademarks

In a new first look at Daredevil: Born Again’s new batch of episodes, EW has revealed the Matt’s new gear will add something long missing from the MCU: the classic “DD” logo on the chest. Across his appearances in the MCU, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has put on a slew of costumes, from the classic Man Without Fear black suit to a more traditional red, and even a yellow and brown version that harkened back to his original appearance. Missing from all of them, though? The logo, which has been a part of Daredevil’s primary costume since Daredevil #5 back in 1964.

'Wonder Man's 'meta' story, a 'Daredevil: Born Again' season 2 first look, and the 'X-Men '97' Apocalypse season are just some of the titles the head of Marvel TV teases ahead of their New York Comic Con panel. https://t.co/xqDxZANtqF — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 10, 2025

It’s worth noting, however, that the “DD” logo on the costume being missing isn’t something exclusive to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Daredevil only has so many appearances in live-action, but most of them have removed this aspect. His first live-action appearance in The Trial of the Incredible Hulk TV movie was once again inspired by his Man Without Fear look from Frank Miller’s comic series, an all-black appearance with nary a logo in sight.

It was over a decade after that appearance before Daredevil made another live-action appearance, this time with Ben Affleck in the role for his 2003 feature film. Of note, Affleck’s version DOES have the logo on his costume, just much smaller than expected, and off to the side of the costume rather than in the very center. As noted above, none of Charlie Cox’s appearances to date in the MCU have included the logo until now, something that doesn’t even feel possible considering he’s been the focus of multiple different TV shows and even had guest appearances in others.

The good news for fans is that Marvel is finally righting the ship here, even if it took multiple tries. Charlie Cox has already teased that Season 2 of Born Again may bring even more Daredevil costumes to the forefront. We can only hope that there’s some consistency across them with this tiny element though, the details matter after all.